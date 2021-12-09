-
Matthew West Offering Radio Listeners Streaming Christmas Concert
by Todd Stach
December 10, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MATTHEW WEST is gathering his band and friends to celebrate the birth of JESUS by spreading some musical cheer right into the living rooms of homes all across the world. The We Need CHRISTMAS livestream events will take place over five nights during the (12/21-25) week, presented by EVERY HOME FOR CHRIST and produced by STORY HOUSE COLLECTIVE and 48LIVE.
If your station is interested in partnering with WEST, you can find out more by e-mailing STEVEN PRICE here.