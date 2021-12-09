Alisa Moves On

After more than 30 years as MD for Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE, ALISA HASHIMOTO will join long PD/personality KENT PHILLIPS in leaving the LOTUS station at the end of the year.

ALISA told ALL ACCESS, “It’s been an amazing ride in radio especially being at one station for so long. So many people have helped me along the way. I’d like to especially thank GARY GREENBERG, KENT PHILLIPS and CASEY KEATING for allowing me opportunities and giving me the tools to grow and thrive. I’d like to also thank all my friends in the record label community for their support and friendship over the years.”

You can keep in touch with ALISA at ahash@outlook.com or (206) 819-6057.

« see more Net News