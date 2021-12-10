McAfee

"THE PAT MCAFEE SHOW" has reached an agreement with FANDUEL that keeps the sports betting and fantasy sports company as the exclusive sports book sponsor of the show for three to four years. A tweet by THE ATHLETIC's SHAMS CHARANIA places the deal with the former INDIANAPOLIS COLTS punter, who hosted shows for BARSTOOL SPORTS and WESTWOOD ONE before going independent and streaming on YOUTUBE and SIRIUSXM, at about $30 million per year.

The agreement was initially reported by NFL NETWORK's IAN RAPOPORT and confirmed by MCAFEE, who called the deal's value "an absurd amount of money" and "quarterback money." He said that FANDUEL "just want(s) us to lock in the fact that we will continue to do this show how we want to do it... for at least three years. Four-year deal, three-year opt out."

MCAFEE's deal follows DRAFT KINGS' sponsorship of MEADOWLARK MEDIA's "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" and PENN NATIONAL's acquisition of BARSTOOL.

It’s a roughly $30 million per year deal, industry sources say. 💰 https://t.co/dd9ZbPlqmv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 9, 2021

« see more Net News