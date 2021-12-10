Fourth night added

The PEPSI GULF COAST JAM 10th anniversary show, set to take place in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL JUNE 3rd-5th, has added a fourth night. BRETT YOUNG will be headlining the new THURSDAY night kick-off party, and JAMESON RODGERS, NIKO MOON and CASI LOW will also perform on the opening night.

The THURSDAY night artists join the previously reported artist lineup (NET NEWS 8/31), which includes headliners FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, OLD DOMINION and BROOKS & DUNN.

Those who have already purchased their tickets will automatically get the fourth night free as a 10th anniversary bonus. THURSDAY-only tickets are also available starting at $29. Four-day passes and packages are available now at GULFCOASTJAM.com.

“We already had the biggest lineup in our history, and we decided to break tradition and add a fourth day to make our 10th anniversary truly a huge celebration,” said festival Executive Producer RENDY LOVELADY. “We’re excited to have BRETT back at the beach, along with all of these other amazing artists.”

“Adding this fourth night of music gives us a great opportunity to bring even more entertainment to an already incredible lineup,” said PEPSI GULF COAST JAM COO MARK SHELDON. “This is a great option for locals who may not be able to attend all three nights to have the chance to buy a one-day ticket. This also gives us the opportunity to have an extra day to show off our beautiful beaches, great restaurants and other attractions.”

