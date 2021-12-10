ARISTA RECORDS/MONUMNENT RECORDS, partners of FOX ENTERTAINMENT’s new, Country music-themed series MONARCH, have released the series’ first song, “A Country Boy Can Survive,” available everywhere now. The song, performed by series star TRACE ADKINS, is a cover of HANK WILLIAMS JR.'s signature 1982 hit.

The series premiere is set for SUNDAY, JANUARY 30th immediately following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP game (NET NEWS 9/9). It will continue in its regular time slot on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st at 9p (ET/PT).

“I’ve lost count how many times I’ve listened to HANK JR.’s ‘A Country Boy Can Survive,’” said ADKINS. “Having the opportunity to record such an iconic song has been both exhilarating and daunting. I wanted to honor the original version while putting my own ‘spin’ on it. I’m excited for this to be the first release from MONARCH, and for fans to hear all of the music we have coming out.”

Listen to the song here. Watch an extended trailer for the show here.

