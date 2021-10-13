Lady A (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Country artists LADY A, INGRID ANDRESS, BRELAND, KING CALAWAY, RILEY GREEN, SAM HUNT, CHRIS JANSON, JON PARDI, CARLY PEARCE and LAINEY WILSON have been added to the entertainment lineup for the "NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE's BIG BASH" five-hour live special set for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st. The special will be co-hosted by PREMIERE NETWORKS personality BOBBY BONES and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s RACHEL SMITH (NET NEWS 11/17), and will air on CBS and stream on PARAMOUNT+ from 8-11p and 11:30p-1:30a (ET).

The newly announced artists join the previously reported lineup (NET NEWS 9/9), which includes JASON ALDEAN, JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROOKS & DUNN, LUKE BRYAN, DAN + SHAY, ELLE KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT, DARIUS RUCKER, BLAKE SHELTON, COLE SWINDELL and ZAC BROWN BAND.

The nearly 50 performances will take place across multiple locations in downtown NASHVILLE, including the main stage in NASHVILLE's BICENTENNIAL CAPITOL MALL STATE PARK, which will be anchored by headliners BENTLEY, ZAC BROWN BAND and DAN + SHAY. The evening will conclude with the NASHVILLE music note drop at midnight, similar to NEW YORK's crystal ball drop.

« see more Net News