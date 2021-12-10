Kingsley

The late COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER BOB KINGSLEY was celebrated last night (12/9) at NASHVILLE’s BLUEBIRD CAFE with an event featuring performances from some of the hit songwriters he championed, RHETT AKINS, VICTORIA SHAW and CRAIG WISEMAN. The event also celebrated the release of the new coffee table book, “BOB KINGSLEY’S BOOK OF RECORDS” (NET NEWS 12/7), and all of the invited attendees were gifted with a copy.

BLUEBIRD CAFE Pres. & COO ERIKA WOLLAM announced during the night that the KINGSLEY Estate, spearheaded by BOB’s wife and business partner, NAN KINGSLEY, had made a sizeable donation to the BLUEBIRD CAFE that would allow the venue to start digitizing its vast archives.

The three songwriters shared their memories of KINGSLEY, as well as their hit songs. AKINS said he grew up listening to KINGSLEY’s countdown show on the radio, recalled the first time he heard KINGSLEY announce his debut song, “That Ain’t My Truck,” on the show, and shared a supportive text message KINGSLEY sent him when he won the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC’s Songwriter of the Year award in 2017.

The three songwriters played many of their hits, including “Live Like You Were Dying,” “The River,” “Boys ‘Round Here,” “What’s Your Country Song,” “I Love The Way You Love Me,” “Just Another Day In Paradise,” “The Good Stuff,” “She’s Every Woman” and more. SHAW debuted a new song she wrote that was recently cut by KRISTEN CHENOWETH.

Among those in attendance were WKDF/NASHVILLE PD PAUL WILLIAMS, 615 LEVERAGE + STRATEGY Pres./Chief Strategy Officer JOHN ZARLING, LEADERSHIP MUSIC Executive Dir. DEBBIE LINN, THE MULEHOUSE’s BLAIR and ERIC GARNER and KINGSLEY’s longtime producer, KEN HALFORD.

