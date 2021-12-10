Quaid (Photo: Derrek Kupish)

Actor/musician DENNIS QUAID, wife LAURA QUAID and producer BEN HOWARD are launching a new production company, BONNIEDALE, named after QUAID's mother's middle name. The new company's first feature film will be a biopic on COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER CHARLEY PRIDE, titled "American Pride." The company will focus on "aspirational and inspiring stories of real people and real life," according to a press release.

The screenplay of "American Pride" will be written by DIANNE HOUSTON. The film will highlight PRIDE's childhood, love story with his wife ROZENE, and his journey from being a minor league baseball player to becoming the first African American Country music star.

“As an actor, I have always gravitated toward roles of the underdog—the person who achieves great things against even greater odds," said QUAID. "I think all of us are drawn to stories of people who are willing to get up, again and again, to do whatever it takes to finally break through. We love to cheer for the fighter, the underdog, the hopeful dreamer. In many ways, this is my own life. That’s why I’m excited to turn my attention to BONNIEDALE, where we will find and drive stories that are meaningful and that matter.”

“CHARLEY PRIDE was more than a superstar, icon or legend," said HOUSTON. "CHARLEY was a beautifully talented man who believed with his entire heart in the greatness of the American dream, and was determined to claim his place within it. With all of the talk today about what is and is not American, CHARLEY PRIDE’s life story is a reminder to us all of what being an American is all about."

“I’m excited to work with DENNIS and LAURA in making the world a better place through the films, shows and content we develop and produce,” said HOWARD, a 30-year industry veteran who runs THIRD COAST CONTENT. His background includes stints at PROVIDENT FILMS, SONY MUSIC and BIG IDEA PRODUCTIONS.

