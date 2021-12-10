Carol Miller

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK's Night personality CAROL MILLER is hitting the 50 year mark on radio on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11th, after beginning her run on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11th, 1971 at WMMR/PHILADELPHIA while still attending the UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA.

In 1973, MILLER added a weekend shift at WNEW/NEW YORK to her WMMR duties as MD, and has also worked stints at WPLJ/NEW YORK and WXRK/NEW YORK. MILLER has been rocking at WAXQ since 2004.

WAXQ PD ERIC WELLMAN told ALL ACCESS, "CAROL is a legend on a staff full of legends! Getting to write her into the lineup every night makes my job easy. She’s as much a part of NEW YORK as any landmark and I can’t imagine Q104.3, NEW YORK’s Classic Rock, without her. Long Live Rock and Long Live CAROL MILLER!"

Besides her Q104.3 evening shift, MILLER also works for SIRIUSXM and hosts the syndicated "CAROL MILLER'S GET THE LED OUT" for UNITED STATIONS.

















