Lois

Former LOTUS AC KMXZ (94.9 MIX FM)/TUCSON PD/MD and Rhythmic AC KTGV (106.3 THE GROOVE)/TUCSON PD/afternoon host LESLIE LOIS has joined TUCSON RADIO Oldies KDRI-A-K269FV (THE DRIVE 101.7 FM, AM 830)/TUCSON in a position officially called "Chief of the Pit Crew."

LOIS tells ALL ACCESS that the unusual title "just means I do a lot of things," from handling traffic for the sales department to weekday on-air fill-ins and a regular SATURDAY afternoon show, while also handling promotions like the current giveaway of a 1923 Roadster hot rod.

Between her exit from MIX and her hiring by KDRI partner/morning co-host and former MIX boss BOBBY RICH, LOIS started a podcast with her husband, "LOVE, MARRIAGE, AND ALL THE CRAP IN BETWEEN."

Leslie and the Roadster



