Corgan

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS’ BILLY CORGAN has launched a charity fundraiser on fan engagement platform CAMEO to benefit a hometown organization close to his heart: PAWS CHICAGO. The limited-quantity fundraiser will allow 100 fans to book & receive personalized video messages from CORGAN for themselves or loved ones. Each of the lucky fans will also receive a surprise holiday gift from the frontman, who will donate 100% of his CAMEO earnings to PAWS CHICAGO, CHICAGO’s largest no-kill animal shelter.

Click here to request cameos from CORGAN.

