Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Launches Cameo Fundraiser For PAWS Chicago
by Charese Frugé
December 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM (PT)
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS’ BILLY CORGAN has launched a charity fundraiser on fan engagement platform CAMEO to benefit a hometown organization close to his heart: PAWS CHICAGO. The limited-quantity fundraiser will allow 100 fans to book & receive personalized video messages from CORGAN for themselves or loved ones. Each of the lucky fans will also receive a surprise holiday gift from the frontman, who will donate 100% of his CAMEO earnings to PAWS CHICAGO, CHICAGO’s largest no-kill animal shelter.
