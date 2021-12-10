Fine

The FCC has slapped BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC with a proposed $20,000 fine for airing unauthorized Emergency Alert System tones during a talk show on News-Talk KDWN-A-K268CS-KKLZ-HD2/LAS VEGAS. The show is paid programming on KDWN, and BEASLEY admitted that it did not review the programming before it aired; the company told the Commission that a board operator immediately confronted BASHAM and informed the PD via email that the tones had aired. BEASLEY also submitted to the FCC an email from BASHAM in which he indicated that he used the tones as a "stunt."

The Commission issued the Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture after the tones aired on the SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 edition of "THE DOUG BASHAM RADIO SHOW." The fine was substantially increased from the base $8,000 forfeiture because of the size of the market and the rebroadcasts on the translator and HD2 channel.

How To Avoid An FCC Fine: Lose Your License First

In addition, the FCC cancelled a proposed $15,000 fine against SEAVIEW COMMUNICATIONS INC. for public file and quarterly issues-programs list violations at WPEX/KENBRIDGE, VA now that the Commission has also cancelled the station's license for being silent for over a year without authorization and for failing to respond to a letter about that situation.

Roger Wahl License Hearing Back On

And with the disclosure that ROGER WAHL did file an appearance for the hearing over the license revocation of WQZS/MEYERSDALE, PA, Administrative Law Judge JANE HALPERN has set an initial status conference for JANUARY 13th. The Commission designated the license for hearing over WAHL's conviction for spying on a woman in her bathroom with a hidden camera, impersonating her on a dating site, sending nude photos of her to another man, and soliciting the man for sex, then destroying the evidence upon learning that police were investigating the matter.

