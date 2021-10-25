Tickets available 10/14

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) and show producer MRC have released information for tickets to "The 57th ACM Awards," set for MONDAY, MARCH 7th at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS.

Pre-sale tickets to the show will be available starting at 10a (PT) on MONDAY, DECEMBER 13th to ACM A-list subscribers. The pre-sale code will be emailed to all A-list and professional members beforehand. To sign up for ACM A-list emails, click here.

General tickets will be available the following day (12/14) at 10a (PT) at Ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Media credential applications will be available in early FEBRUARY. Details will be posted here.

All attendees are required to be able to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, which the ACM says will likely be conducted through a mobile app. More health and safety details will be announced at a later date.

The ACM Awards will stream live on PRIME VIDEO in the U.S., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND and the U.K., marking the first time a major awards show is being exclusively livestreamed.

“We are thrilled to welcome back a live audience as we prepare to bring Country music’s party of the year to ALLEGIANT STADIUM,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “We look forward to seeing the stadium filled with tens of thousands of Country music fans celebrating and joining in on the biggest party yet to come!”

