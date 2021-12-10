Chaz & AJ Toy Drive

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR (99.1 PLR) & WFOX (95.9 THE FOX)/NEW HAVEN, CT's Morning Show CHAZ & AJ have raised $158,489.97 in toys and cash for children's charities. The annual “CHAZ and AJ Toy Drive” featured musical guests, local celebrities, political dignitaries and the usual CHAZ AND AJ shenanigans. Listeners were encouraged to donate online or come to Jordans and drop off cash or an unwrapped toy.

The toys and cash were distributed to BOYS AND GIRLS VILLAGE, MCGIVNEY COMMUNITY CENTER, BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB of LOWER NAUGATUCK VALLEY, THE CENTER FOR FAMILY JUSTICE and the CENTRAL CONNECTICUT COAST YMCA. These are local charities that help children in CONNECTICUT.

CHAZ said, “This is one of the most important things we do all year. We pride ourselves on being a show that can make a difference in our community and today, with the help of our wonderful listeners, we really did just that. A child will wake up on CHRISTMAS morning with a gift thanks to everyone’s generosity.”

VP/Programming KEITH DAKIN added, “CHAZ and AJ have built their reputation on being the show that people can turn to if they need help. Over the course of 2021, the show has helped everyone from area veterans to local children through make a wish. To watch and be part of an event where the listeners turn out in droves to help kids this holiday is truly inspiring.”





