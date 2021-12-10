Cox Media Group's Food Drive

COX MEDIA GROUP ATLANTA partnered with the ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK to collect a total of 5,099 pounds of food and monetary donations via fundraisers on CMG's local radio stations, Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1), News/Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB), AC WSB-F (B98.5), and Classic Rock WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER).

COX MEDIA GROUP ATLANTA VP/Market Manager JALEIGH LONG said, “This is a critical time in respect to serving and making an impact for ATLANTANS facing hunger. The CMG partnership with the ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK has been a proven success over the past several years to help feed kids and families/



ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK CMO HEATHER SCHLESINGER added, “Thanks to the enormous generosity of COX MEDIA GROUP's listeners, GEORGIA families struggling with food insecurity will have access to even more nutritious meals this holiday season. All of the food donated at each of these four incredible events will be distributed throughout the FOOD BANK's 29-county service area -- this donation will go a long way for the people in our community!"

