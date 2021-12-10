WZID Presents Check To Waypoint

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS AC WZID/MANCHESTER, NH. held its 23rd annual CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS RADIOTHON to benefit WAYPOINT, which serves families throughout the state and empowers people of all ages through an array of human services and advocacy.

This year the CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS RADIOTHON raised $140,000 and the total is still rising. To date, the RADIOTHON has raised over $2.9 million.

Station GM LUCY LANGE commented, “It is wonderful to be able to host the RADIOTHON in person again this year. It is clear that NEW HAMPSHIRE understands the needs of the community and the outstanding services that WAYPOINT delivers for the children and families in this state. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the longest running human services organization in the state.”

Added MANCHESTER RADIO GROUP Brand Manager PAT McKAY, “The generosity of our listeners never ceases to amaze me. They always come through for us. This money will help provide gifts to over 2,000 needy families right here in NEW HAMPSHIRE.”





