RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Classic Rock WONE/AKRON, OH has promoted MATT SPATZ to PD, replacing CRAIG MICHAELS who exited as PD last month. SPATZ, who previously worked on air at WONE from 1994 - 1997, rejoined the station earlier this year as co-host of "SPATZ & AMANDA IN THE MORNING."

SPATZ, who has previously programmed WROV/ROANOKE, VA and WYFM/YOUNGSTOWN, OH, and worked on air at WLVQ/COLUMBUS, OH said, "I can't thank THOM MANDEL and NICK ANTHONY Anthony enough; it was an unbelievable opportunity to come back home to WONE earlier this year, and to now have the chance to program the station that taught me what rock and roll was when I was 16 is a dream come true."

