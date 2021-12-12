Comella (Photo: Ivox Media)

This time, new owner IVOX MEDIA principal LOUIE COMELLA, News-Talk KKGX-A-K256CU (920 KGX)/PALM SPRINGS, CA and Easy Listening KWXY-A-K222DA/CATHEDRAL CITY, CA really are back on the air after being silent since JULY 31st, reports the DESERT SUN. COMELLA originally said that the stations would return in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/2), but the return didn't happen as scheduled; instead, the stations returned SUNDAY (12/12) with a four-hour FRANK SINATRA special, "SINATRA: REMEMBERING AN AMERICA LEGEND," leading into a CHRISTMAS music stunt on both stations through DECEMBER 27th followed by a varied music mix through NEW YEAR'S DAY, and an aggressive plan for local programming to start in the new year.

COMELLA told the SUN that KWXY, with the slogan "Music Radio," would implement a form of Variety format that would organize the music to transition from Adult Standards and Jazz to Oldies, covering the 1940s through the 1970s. WINK MARTINDALE is among the hosts named to appear on the station, as is JIM HEATH, the rockabilly musician better known as REVEREND HORTON HEAT.

Meanwhile, KGX, now billed as "Alternative Talk Radio," is planning local talk with what COMELLA calls a "hyperlocal morning show," a show with former NBC affiliate KMIR-TV anchor JOE SMITH, another local show with JOEY ENGLISH, four local comedy shows, and a local entertainment show. MARTINDALE will also appear on KGX.

COMELLA blamed the delay in relaunching the stations on equipment repairs ("It was so jacked up") and told the SUN that he used the time to consult with local entertainers about programming.

« see more Net News