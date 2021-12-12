Sold

ADAMS RADIO OF DELMARVA PENINSULA, LLC is selling Top 40 WOCQ/BERLIN, MD and Oldies W282AW/SALISBURY, MD-W286BB/OCEAN PINES, MD (KOOL OLDIES 104.3 & 105.1, relaying WOCQ-HD2) to WBOC, INC. for $550,000.

In other filings with the FCC, requesting STAs were BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC (KVOI-A/CORTARO-TUCSON, AZ, reduced power at night due to technical difficulties) and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KZKL/WICHITA FALLS, TX, temporary antenna due to water damage to licensed antenna and transmission line).

Filing for Silent STAs were CSSI NON-PROFIT EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING CORPORATION (KQXB/BRECKENRIDGE, TX and KQXE/EASTLAND, TX, lightning strike) and GENESEE MEDIA CORPORATION (W276DZ/BROCKPORT, NY, transmitter moved to keep another translator on the air).

And STAs were granted to CATHOLIC RADIO NETWORK, INC. (KFEL-A/PUEBLO, CO, reduced daytime power due to transmitter trouble) and POTTSVILLE BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. (WPPA-A/POTTSVILLE, PA, reduced power after feeds and ground system were stolen).

