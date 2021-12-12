Fernandez (Photo: Sony Music International)

Legendary Mexican Ranchera singer VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ died SUNDAY morning (12/12) in GUADALAJARA at 81. No official cause of death was released, but FERNÁNDEZ had been fighting several ailments in recent years and a fall at his ranch in AUGUST led to respiratory inflammation and hospitalization.

Known to fans as "CHENTE," VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ GOMEZ, a three-time GRAMMY winner for Best Regional Mexican Album, eight-time LATIN GRAMMY winner for Best Ranchero Album, and recipient of a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME in 1998, was born near GUADALAJARA and spent his teen years in TIJUANA, returning to GUADALAJARA to begin his singing career. He moved to MEXICO CITY in 1965 and signed with CBS RECORDS INTERNATIONAL (DISCOS CBS) in 1966 (he remained with CBS and its successor labels throughout his career). FERNÁNDEZ's career took off with his 1972 hit "Volver, Volver," and during the subsequent decades routinely sold out concert appearances both in MEXICO and the U.S. He also appeared in and produced several movies.

FERNÁNDEZ's sons VICENTE JR. (whose kidnapping in 1998 made headlines) and ALEJANDRO followed in their father's footsteps, becoming successful singers in their own right.





