Ken Evans

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA GRAND RAPIDS, MI, has promoted KEN EVANS to Dir./Content, overseeing all on-air and online content creators in the market, including Active Rock WGRD-F, Hot AC WLHT-F, Classic Hits WFGR-F, AC WTRV-F, and Urban/Hip Hop WNWZ.

EVANS has been Brand Manager of WLHT since APRIL of this year. He succeeds TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Dir./Country Programming DOUG MONTGOMERY, who will return to focusing on overseeing the company’s 70 Country stations.

Commented TOWNSQUARE GRAND RAPIDS Market President/Chief Revenue Officer JEFF LUCKOFF, “KEN’s leadership was evident the moment he first joined TOWNSQUARE earlier this year. His market knowledge, passion for bringing out the best in his team, and his ability to connect with our audience well suits him for this position."

Added EVANS, “I can’t thank my longtime mentor DOUG MONTGOMERY enough for bringing me on board during a pandemic. I'm humbled that our Regional Content Director ERIC MEIER and our Regional President JEFF LUCKOFF are now trusting me with the legendary brands and talents that we bring to the table in GRAND RAPIDS. 2022 is shaping up to be the best year for our cluster with unmatched local content across the board with the best team in WEST MICHIGAN.”

