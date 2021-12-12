Mark Pennington

Veteran WRIF/DETROIT programmer MARK PENNINGTON has joined forces with industry legend LEE ARNOLD to form a new radio and media consulting company named HANGAR 33 MEDIA.

Said PENNINGTON, "I am thrilled to be working alongside my friend and brilliant radio and marketing mind LEE ARNOLD. Our goal is to be hands-on, in the trenches helping our clients mold talent, create winning programming, promotional, and revenue strategies. Having worked on the ground level of some of the best brands in radio, we know firsthand the struggles of our current radio climate. Audio entertainment is in high demand; let us formulate and help execute a plan to inspire content creation and long-term sustainable revenue success regardless of the platform."

Added ARNOLD, "I've been programming winning radio since I was 21, spending the better part of my life as either a Program Director or as a consultant. I am proud of my winning track record. I couldn't be more excited partnering with my long-time friend, MARK PENNINGTON. His outstanding record demonstrates the fact he is the best that there is. We both look forward to helping our clients, new and old, win big in these trying times."

For more details on how to get started, visit www.Hangar33media.com.





