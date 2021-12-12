Chris Fleming: Master Salesman

Broadcast professional CHRISTOPHER E. FLEMING has published a new book, "Yes... I'm a Salesman: You Can Be," now available on all digital and hard copy formats. The book is a collection of techniques, success stories and cautionary tales from the author’s 20-plus years in customer facing sales.

FLEMING is the EVP of EL DORADO BROADCASTERS, with radio stations serving the markets of VICTOR VALLEY, CA, and YUMA, AZ. He is also the GM for those radio stations, editor in chief of HDdailynews.com and Yumadailynews.com. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION. S

“I have been writing on this topic for the better part of 15 years.” he said. “There is a stark difference between those that just write about it and those that actually do it, every week. If you are selling anything, and we all are, this book is for you.”

