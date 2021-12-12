YouTube Streamy Awards: Online Bests.

BAILEY SARIAN, BRETMAN ROCK, MARK ROBER, MRBEAST, and THE GAME THEORISTS topped the 2021 YOUTUBE STREAMY AWARDS with a pair apiece.

The awards celebrated the year’s best online content and creators. With LARRAY as MC, joined by his best friend ISSA, the show premiered and is now available for on demand streaming exclusively on YOUTUBE.

This year’s STREAMY AWARDS had several special moments, including the return of STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS, in which past winners honor creators whose work personally resonated with them. Additionally, the show featured STREAMYS PREMIERES, where creators debuted special sneak peeks of never-before-seen videos ahead of posting them to their YOUTUBE channels.

For winners and the full show, go here.

« see more Net News