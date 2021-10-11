



Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Adele 'Easy' Holds Top Spot; Glass Animals Up 1600 Spins Inside Top 10; Bieber Enters Top 10; Jonas Brothers Top 15; Adele 'Oh' Top 20

* ADELE retains the top spot for a 2nd week with "Easy On Me" for a 2nd week as COLUMBIA retains the top 3 apots

* Inside the top 10, GLASS ANIMALS remain at 6* with "Heat Waves," and are up 1601 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER adds another top 10 hit to his resume as "Ghost" goes 11*-10*

* JONAS BROTHERS enter the top 15 with "Who's In Your Head," moving 16*-14*

* ADELE is top 20 in her third week as "Oh My God" leaps 24*-18* and +2210 spins

* A big debut for GAYLE at 25* with "abcdefu," up 2020 spins

* BENSON BOONE enters at 37* with "Ghost Town"

* LISA debuts at #38 with "Money"

Rhythmic: Chloe Takes Top Spot; Latto, Ckay Top 5; Post Malone/Weeknd Top 10

* CHLOE takes over the top spot with "Have Mercy" up 3*-1* and +400 spins

* LATTO goes top 5, climbing 6*-4* with "Big Energy" and up 432 spins

* CKAY also vaults into the top 5, moving 9*-5* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah") at +627 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND hit the top 10 with "One Right Now" moving 11*-10* and +256 spins

* GIVEON goes top 15 with "For Tonight" moving 17*-15*

* YUNG BLEU x KEHLANI are top 20 with "Beautiful Lies", up 21*-19*

* POLO G surges 30*-22* with "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)," up 461 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has the top debut at 30* with "Megan's Piano" at +424 spins

* KANYE WEST enters at 33* with "Believe What I Say" up 356 spins

* JUICE WRLD & JUSTIN BIEBER debut at 37* with "Wandered To LA" up 580 spins

* ACRAZE and CHERISH enter at 40* with "Do It To It" up 161 spins

Urban: Chloe Surges To Dual #1; Latto, Ckay Top 10; Young Thug/Drake/Travis Top 15; Bruno, Quavo Top 20

* CHLOE scores the dual chart topper at Rhythmic and Urban as "Have Mercy" vaults 6*-1* and is +504 spins

* LATTO goes top 10, up 12*-9* * WALE and J. COLE rise 8*-7* with "Poke It Out" and are +210 spins

* CKAY enters the top 10 as well, up 13*-10* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah,") and is up 647 spins

* YOUNG THUG goes top 15 as "Bubbly," featuring DRAKE & TRAVIS SCOTT climbs 17*-15* and is +316 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON.PAAK/SILK SONIC leap 23*-16* with "Smokin' Out The Window," at +557 spins, entering the top 20

* QUAVO hits the top 20 with "Strub The Ground," featuring YUNG MIAMI, up 24*-20* at +239 spins

* BIG SEAN, HIT BOY vault 29*-21* with "Loyal To A Fault" at +457 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION leaps 39*-31* with "Megan's Piano," up 540 spins

* COI LERAY has the top debut at 36* with "TWINNEM" and is +387 spins

* KANYE WEST debuts at 37* with "Off The Grid," up 389 spins

* TMG FRE$H comes in at 38* with "Too Down," up 152 spins

Hot AC: Adele 'Easy' Holds Top Spot; Elton/Dua Top 5; Glass Animals Up Nearly 700 Spins; Adele 'Oh' Top 15

* ADELE retains the top spot at Hot AC with "Easy On Me"

* ED SHEERAN still has two of the top four with "Shivers" remaining at 4* but +444 and just 43 spins behind "Bad Habits"

* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA go 7*-5* with "Cold Heart," and are +345 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS go 10*-9* with "Heat Waves," with a gain of 679 spins

* ADELE vaults into the top 15, up 19*-14* with "Oh My God" at +802 spins

* NEIKED X MAE MULLER X POLO G are top 20 with "Better Days," moving 22*-20* at +218 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON.PAAK/SILK SONIC surge 26*-21* with "Smokin’ Out The Window," up 205 spins

* JANUARY JANE debut at 35* with "I Can't Go For That"

* FOREST BLAKK enters at 38* with "Fall Into Me"

* JENNA RAINE comes in at 39* with "See You Later (Ten Years)"

Active Rock: Volbeat New #1; Ghost Runner Up; Jack White Top 10; Mastodon, Three Days Grace Top 15

* VOLBEAT take the top spot with "Shotgun Blues" up 2*-1* at +116 spins

* GHOST are now the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Hunter's Moon" at +134 spins

* JACK WHITE goes top 10, up 11*-9* with "Taking Me Back" at +134 spins

* MASTODON is top 15 with "Teardrinker," leaping 16*-13* and +80 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE surge into the top 15 with "So Called Life," rising 22*-14* and +246 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 20 with "Love Dies Young," up 24*-17* and at +195 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH enters at 33* with "Epiphany" at +158 spins

* DAUGHTRY enters at 37* with "Changes Are Coming"

* LIMP BIZKIT comes on at 40* with "Dad Vibes"

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Milky Chance Top 3; Twenty One Pilots, Jack White Top 5; Daisy The Great X AJR, Imagine Dragons Top 10

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for an 11th week

* MILKY CHANCE hits the top 3 with "Colorado," up 4*-3* and +104 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS surge into the top 5, up 8*-4* with "The Outside," at +310 spins

* JACK WHITE goes top 5 with "Taking Me Back," moving 6*-5* and +147 spins

* DAISY THE GREAT X AJR go top 10 with "Record Player," up 11*-9* and +64 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS score another top 10, up 15*-10* with "Enemy From League Of Legends," and are +354 spins

* WOLF ALICE go top 15 with "Smile," up 16*-15* and are up 43 spins

* FOALS go top 20 with "Wake Me Up," moving 21*-18* at +86 spins

* MODEST MOUSE leap 22*-19* with "The Sun Hasn't Left," up 77 spins

* Surging into the top 20 and moving 29*-20* are the FOO FIGHTERS with "Love Dies Young" and +256 spins

* AVRIL LAVIGNE debuts at 34* with "Bite Me"

* BASTILLE enters at 36* with "No Bad Days"

* THE WALTERS come on at 37* with "I Love You So"

* GAYLE enters at 38* with "abcdefu"

Triple A: Lumineers Hold Top Spot; Spoon, Amos Lee Top 5; Mayer Top 10

* LUMINEERS hold the top spot with "BRIGHTSIDE" for the sixth time in seven weeks

* SPOON hit the top 5, up 7*-4* with "The Hardest Cut," up 46 spins

* AMOS LEE also is top 5 with "Worry No More," up 6*-5*

* JOHN MAYER hits the top 10 with "Wild Blue," moving 13*-8* and is +35 spins

* ALT-J is top 15 with "U&ME," up 20*-15*

* STING is top 20, rising 21*-19* with "Rushing Water"

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHTSWEATS debut at 27* with "Face Down In The Moment"

* FOALS enter at 28* with "Wake Me Up"

