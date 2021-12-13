Doja Cat (Photo: David LaChapelle)

Singer DOJA CAT has tested positive for COVID-19 and has left the 2021 iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR. DOJA CAT made the announcement SUNDAY (12/12).

Late last week, members of her team tested positive, causing her to announce canceled performances at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK's JINGLE BALL FRIDAY night (12/10) and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON's show on SUNDAY (12/12). On SUNDAY (12/12), the singer revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of the remaining dates of the JINGLE BALL TOUR.

This is the second time that DOJA CAT has tested positive for COVID-19. In JULY 2020, she announced a positive test on BBC RADIO's CAPITAL XTRA.

PEOPLE has more here.

« see more Net News