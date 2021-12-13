Belden

CHRISTINE BELDEN has been named to the newly created position of VP, VP, Global Head of Film, TV and Media Music at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM). BELDEN reports to WCM EVP, Global Sync and Media Original Music, RICH ROBINSON. In her role, BELDEN will oversee acquisitions focusing on broadcast rights in film and TV.

BELDEN commented, "I’m super excited to be joining WARNER CHAPPELL as the company heightens its focus on the ever-evolving publishing space within the film and television industry. I’ve been working with music supervisors, composers, and producers throughout my career, so I’m looking forward to developing new opportunities in this space with WCM’s global resources."

ROBINSON added, "We are delighted to have CHRISTINE join the team as we continue to expand our global capabilities in the Sync space. Her integral knowledge of the entertainment industry brings a level of expertise that will help us develop new, synergistic opportunities between our songwriters and film and television clients."

LOS ANGELES-based BELDEN, comes to WCM from KOBALT MUSIC. At KOBALT, BELDEN oversaw creative and strategy for KOBALT's global film and television music division.

