Flip

iHEARTMEDIA Rock WZRX/LIMA, OH has flipped to Oldies as 107.5 THE BIG BUCK. The move brings back the signal's format from 1991-2002, using iHEARTMEDIA's "REAL OLDIES" national lineup.

“THE BIG BUCK is LIMA’s soundtrack for good times, fun, and great music,” said Market President MATT BELL in a press release.“This music hasn’t been played on the radio for a long time. We’re excited to bring THE BIG BUCK back to LIMA and brighten everyone’s mood.”

