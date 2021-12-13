Companion Podcast

HBO MAX's companion podcast activity is continuing with the introduction of a podcast focused on the "SEX AND THE CITY" sequel series "AND JUST LIKE THAT... THE WRITERS ROOM." The podcast is hosted by series creator/writer/director MICHAEL PATRICK KING and Exec. Producers ELISA ZURITSKY and JULIE ROTTENBERG and is being produced with AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDUOS.

Two episodes of the podcast debuted TODAY (12/13) and future episodes will post on MONDAYS following the airing of each of the TV series' episodes.

