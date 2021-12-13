Teaching

AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA concluded its 54th annual Newstudies program with a graduation ceremony at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY on SATURDAY (12/11). The program, a partnership with TEMPLE’s KLEIN COLLEGE OF MEDIA & COMMUNICATION, teaches broadcast journalism to high school students, who produce their own news reports that air on the station.

“For decades, Newstudies has allowed our talented staff to share their expertise with the next generation of journalists,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “KYW NEWSRADIO’s tradition of fair, credible, local journalism is a tremendous learning opportunity for these students, and we were thrilled to see and hear their passion.”

A $2,000 RICHARD MONETTI Scholarship was awarded to SOUDERTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL student SARA BISHOP. The scholarship, awarded to a student whose work displays overall excellence, is named for a Newstudies graduate killed in the 1988 bombing of PAN AM Flight 103.

« see more Net News