Teaming Up

On the heels of opening its flagship music venue in BROOKLYN's BUSHWICK neighborhood in NOVEMBER, music promotion company BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS has announced an expansion to the SOUTH in an exclusive booking deal with the CIVIC THEATRE in NEW ORLEANS. The deal was spearheaded by BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS President/CEO ANTHONY MAKES and SVP/Concerts CHARLIE ADLER.

CIVIC THEATRE owner BRYAN BAILEY commented, "We are excited to be working with the BROOKLYN MADE team. ANTHONY MAKES and I have known each other for 8 years, and their approach to live music fits perfectly with the brand that we have previously established under BOWERY PRESENTS. MAKES, CHARLIE, and the entire CIVIC team are on the same page about the direction of the live music scene for both the CIVIC and NEW ORLEANS."

MAKES added, "I couldn't be more thrilled to be booking the CIVIC THEATRE with CHARLIE. We have been massive fans of this venue since BRYAN brought it back to life in 2013. We look forward to continuing to bring the best artists to this unbelievable venue that is second to none in NEW ORLEANS."

