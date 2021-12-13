Study

A new NIELSEN study of podcast listeners, commissioned by ACAST, shows increased time spent listening to podcasts among U.S. fans. Over half of podcast listener respondents reported increased listening time in the past six months, and 41% said they expect even more time listening in the next six months. The increase in podcast listening in the past six months is greater than for most other media, including online radio (36%), AM/FM (36%), and audio books (33%).

In addition, 45% of respondents said they started listening to podcasts in the past year, led by 18-34 year-olds, 79% of whom said they listen to podcasts multiple times a week. The numbers also indicate a desire for podcasts greater than the number being produced, with three quarters of respondents saying they listen weekly but only 43% of podcasts actually being produced at that pace.

As for advertising, only 25% of listeners said there are too many ads on podcasts, well below the level of cable TV, for which 50% said the same. 76% of podcast listeners claimed they listen to ads, and 73% said they take action after hearing an ad. Half said podcast advertising is the best way to reach them, with 55% saying they had a more positive opinion of the advertisers after hearing ads on their favorite podcasts.

And regarding content, more than half of respondents said they enjoy interviews (70%), panel discussions (58%), and host banter (55%). 62% of listeners said they listen to more than half of shows an hour long or more; 57% said they will listen to a podcast episode multiple times, 65% claimed to be focused when listening (more than any other medium), and the respondents were favorable towards branded content, being five times more likely to like than dislike that content within podcasts and four times more likely to like than dislike branded-content podcasts.

“Podcasts are undoubtedly an increasingly important part of the lives of listeners in the US. We think of our favourite podcasters like our friends, and trust them to entertain and inform us just as much as we trust them to recommend brands and products we will enjoy,” said ACAST U.S. Dir./Sales and Brand Partnerships NICK SOUTHWELL-KEELY. “Changing consumer attitudes and interests have seen podcasting become an integral part of thousands of brands’ marketing strategies, and our research supports the increasingly valuable role podcasts can play.”

See the full report here.

« see more Net News