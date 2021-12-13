Top 10

Vaccines are the big story on the MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for DECEMBER 6-12 with the ascension of BIONTECH-PFIZER to the top spot, jumping from fifth place, leapfrogging second place INDEED and dethroning last week's leader, promos for iHEARTRADIO. Another COVID-19-related entity, the CDC, re-entered the top 10 in the seventh slot.

The top 10:

1. BIONTECH-PFIZER (last week #5; 75573 instances)

2. INDEED (#2; 66302)

3. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 53201)

4. STATE FARM (#3; 52331)

5. eBAY (#4; 43943)

6. MCDONALD'S (#6; 36612)

7. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL (#11; 35798)

8. VICKS (#9; 32940)

9. THE HOME DEPOT (#33; 30148)

10. MACY'S (#8; 29472)

