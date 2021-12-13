-
BioNTech-Pfizer Tops Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser Chart Again For December 6-12
by Perry Michael Simon
December 13, 2021 at 10:25 AM (PT)
Vaccines are the big story on the MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for DECEMBER 6-12 with the ascension of BIONTECH-PFIZER to the top spot, jumping from fifth place, leapfrogging second place INDEED and dethroning last week's leader, promos for iHEARTRADIO. Another COVID-19-related entity, the CDC, re-entered the top 10 in the seventh slot.
The top 10:
1. BIONTECH-PFIZER (last week #5; 75573 instances)
2. INDEED (#2; 66302)
3. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 53201)
4. STATE FARM (#3; 52331)
5. eBAY (#4; 43943)
6. MCDONALD'S (#6; 36612)
7. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL (#11; 35798)
8. VICKS (#9; 32940)
9. THE HOME DEPOT (#33; 30148)
10. MACY'S (#8; 29472)