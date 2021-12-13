Bieber (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

JUSTIN BIEBER's JUSTICE WORLD TOUR has been announced with shows in five continents selling out in minutes. The tour, that will run from MAY 2022 through MARCH 2023, kicks off on MAY 22 in MONTERREY, MEXICO. New shows have been added in the UK, EUROPE and in MEXICO CITY.

AEG SVP/International Touring SIMON JONES commented, "JUSTIN’s return to the international stage is going to be a juggernaut of a run, and to see how fast the tickets are flying out the door is testament to his status as one of the world's biggest live music draws. His JUSTICE WORLD TOUR is expanding further and is going to comfortably smash through the million ticket mark once we announce the remaining territories. His fans around the world are in for one heck of a show."

BIEBER's 52-date NORTH AMERICAN tour kicks off in SAN DIEGO on FEBRUARY 18.

Get more info at www.justinbiebermusic.com.

« see more Net News