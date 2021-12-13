Regan

Streaming audio platform VURBL's new ANDROID app has debuted, and the company is using a TIKTOK personality to promote the service with new exclusive content. TYLER REGAN will host the weekly "POSTER BOYS PODCAST" with JORDAN "JUDY" KAPLAN and will also post daily content on his own VURBL station.

"The rise of the internet and social media is arguably the most defining aspect of my generation, so I couldn't imagine a better topic for a podcast," said REGAN. "We chose VURBL because it truly walks the line between being a podcast platform and a social media platform, and will give listeners unique ways to interact with what we're doing. While the show is focused on comedy, it also will provide valuable insights on the creator space."

"We built VURBL to help short-form audio go viral since day one, so nothing made more sense than to bring talented social media stars and their fans onto the platform," said VURBL CEO and Co-founder AUDRA GOLD. "We couldn't be happier to have TYLER REGAN take the lead in the long line of TIKTOK stars that will be adding audio to their content mix and using VURBL as the platform where they can build an audience and monetize both short-form and long-form audio content. We think it's a match made in multi-media multi-platform heaven, poised to build audiences on both sides, thrilling listeners with short form viral audio and expanding the industry's perception of the antiquated podcast format."

