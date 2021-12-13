Fundraiser

AUDACY Country WRXL-HD2-W253BI (BIG 98.5), News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP, Top 40 WRVQ (Q94), AC WTVR (MIX 98.1), and Hip Hop WBTJ (106.5 THE BEAT)/RICHMOND, VA raised over $670,000, including matching funds doubling listeners' $335,000 in donations, for CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU in its 10th annual "36 Hours for Kids Radiothon" on DECEMBER 1-2. The event has raised over $2 million in ten years for the hospital.

“For the past ten years, the ‘36 Hours for Kids Radiothon’ has helped to raise money to support CHoR and the families and children they serve in the RICHMOND community,” said AUDACY/VIRGINIA SVP/Market Mgr. BENNETT ZIER. “It’s truly a special experience to bring our friends and our generous neighbors together for the children.”

« see more Net News