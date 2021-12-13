Licensing Deal

AUDACY has inked a multiyear deal to license VOICIFY's "Conversation Experience Platform" to use for development of station-branded smart speaker skills and for the AUDACY streaming platform, including interactive voice advertising and what the company's press release terms "voice commerce experiences."

“As we continue to expand and enhance the AUDACY direct-to-consumer platform, adding new interactive voice capabilities and enabling voice commerce experiences across a wide range of devices is an important area of future growth, especially in an age where flexibility and speed to market are a must have for our advertising partners,” said AUDACY Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY. “We are excited to partner with VOICIFY to provide next generation interactive advertising solutions to our clients to help make their advertising more actionable.”

“We have been working closely with AUDACY to support their continued innovation and leadership when it comes to the delivery of highly engaging interactive voice experiences within the audio space,” said VOICIFY CEO JEFF MCMAHON. “We are excited to expand our relationship and continue to partner with AUDACY to create best-in-class interactive experiences for their listeners and compelling interactive ads and voice commerce opportunities for their clients.”

