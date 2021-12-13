Brooks (Photo: CMA)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) honored BROOKS & DUNN’s KIX BROOKS, DOLLY PARTON, retired GAYLORD ENTERTAINMENT Pres./CEO BUD WENDELL, MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE's TATUM ALLSEP and SHELIA SHIPLEY BIDDY and CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS during its virtual DECEMBER board meeting and reception. The board also recognized RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT Sr. Mgr, MARY HILLIARD HARRINGTON and BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC songwriter JIM BEAVERS for their service to the organization.

BROOKS was honored with the J. WILLIAM DENNY Award for his dedication, service and contributions to the board, while WENDELL was given the CMA's IRVING WAUGH Award of Excellence. That award recognizes someone who has "dramatically broadened and improved Country music’s influence on a national or international level for the benefit of the industry as a whole," according to the CMA.

PARTON, MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE founder/CEO ALLSEP and COO/Certified Senior Advisor SHIPLEY BIDDY were all honored with the CMA FOUNDATION Humanitarian Award. KERNS, who also serves as CMA's VP/COMMUNITY OUTREACH, was surprised with the CMA Chairman’s Award by HARRINGTON.

In addition, CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN presented its crystal gavel and crystal globe mementos, respectively, to board Chair HARRINGTON and board Pres. BEAVERS.

