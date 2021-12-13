Let's Order In

NIELSEN's recent Podcast Listening Buying Power study includes some data on podcast listeners' use of food delivery services, with those listeners more likely to use meal kit and restaurant and grocery delivery services.

The study showed that the proportion of podcast listeners using food delivery services was almost double that of non-podcast listeners, and the proportion of podcast listeners using meal kit services like HELLO FRESH was almost two-and-a-half times that of non-podcast listeners.

For those using grocery delivery services, the Kids and Family category was the top genre while TV and Film Podcast listeners were in the lead among meal kit users and True Crime listeners topped the restaurant delivery services category.

