Charlie and Karen Chase (Photo: Courtesy of Charlie Chase

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member and television/radio personality CHARLIE CHASE and his wife, KAREN, who celebrated their 50 years of marriage on SATURDAY (12/11). They wed in 1971 in ROGERSVILLE, TN.

CHASE and LORIANNE CROOK host PREMIERE NETWORKS' nationally syndicated radio show, "The CROOK & CHASE Countdown."

CHASE and his wife met as teenagers in 1967 when they rode on the same school bus. At their anniversary dinner, the two had with a cake for dessert, topped with a replica of the HAWKINS COUNTY school bus #48 on which they met.

