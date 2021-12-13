-
Country Radio Hall Of Famer Charlie Chase And Wife Karen Celebrate 50 Years Of Marriage
by Laura Moxley
December 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member and television/radio personality CHARLIE CHASE and his wife, KAREN, who celebrated their 50 years of marriage on SATURDAY (12/11). They wed in 1971 in ROGERSVILLE, TN.
CHASE and LORIANNE CROOK host PREMIERE NETWORKS' nationally syndicated radio show, "The CROOK & CHASE Countdown."
CHASE and his wife met as teenagers in 1967 when they rode on the same school bus. At their anniversary dinner, the two had with a cake for dessert, topped with a replica of the HAWKINS COUNTY school bus #48 on which they met.