Collecting Christmas Toys For Children

COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock KJSR (103.3 THE EAGLE)/TULSA, OK has launched its first ever "Hope for the Holidays" campaign with the goal of collecting 103 Christmas toys for children who need help from FAMILY PROMISE of TULSA COUNTY.

The two-day event will focus on the FAMILY PROMISE mission and their battle to help homeless families regain housing and employment after they have fallen upon hard times.

COX MEDIA GROUP-TULSA Dir. Radio Operations KIM DALLOW said “We really love supporting this charity. Their clients’ stories are so relatable; the hardships that they are fighting could easily happen to just about any of us. We want to make sure these kids have something under the tree on Christmas morning and that these families have some hope heading into the New Year as they get back on their feet again.”

Listeners can visit THE EAGLE’s website to donate online. For more info click here.

