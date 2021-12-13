CUMULUS MEDIA Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT will present the “New Country Cares” Concert on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26th at THE CROFOOT. BIG MACHINE RECORDS' MIDLAND and STONEY CREEK RECORDS' PARMALEE will perform at the event, benefitting DMC CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF MICHIGAN.

CUMULUS/DETROIT Dir./FM Programming DAVID COREY said, “I want to thank MIDLAND and PARMALEE for joining us for our very first 'New Country Cares' concert to benefit the DMC CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL OF MICHIGAN. JANUARY 26th is going to be a pretty rockin’ night with our NEW COUNTRY 93.1 listeners, and all for a great cause!”

KATHY DONOVAN, CEO of DMC CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF MICHIGAN, said, “We are proud to partner with NEW COUNTRY 93.1 for this exciting entertainment event. I want to thank the station and their loyal listeners for their support. The donations from this concert will make a difference in the lives of children and families that depend on us.”