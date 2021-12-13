Kermit

TREVOR "KERMIT" MARDEN has joined PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY-WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ for weekend and swing duties, including working with another new addition, ROSS BRITTAIN.

A NEW JERSEY native, KERMIT is no stranger to the JERSEY SHORE, having graduated from MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY. He joined AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK as a member of the promotions team and worked his way up to Producer when he was christened "KERMIT" by SCOTT SHANNON; He crossed the street to iHEARTMEDIA/NEW YORK as an Executive Producer, first at News-Talk WOR-A, then on JIM KERR’s morning show team on Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) as Executive Producer, a role he will continue.

KERMIT said, "I am so grateful for this opportunity to be part of ROBBY's team on THE BOSS! Let's hope I don't suck."

PD ROBBY BRIDGES added, "We have a word class, all-star talent line up at 107.1 THE BOSS with strong personalities every daypart 24/7. What we needed was a DJ named KERMIT! I'm pumped he's with us, he's a true blue radio pro."

« see more Net News