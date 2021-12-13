ASCAP 2021 Honors

On TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14th, ASCAP Foundation Honors will recognize acclaimed music creators and rising stars with performances and inspiring presentations on a virtual stage beginning at 6:00p (ET) on The ASCAP Foundation YOUTUBE channel.

The PEGGY LEE SONGWRITER AWARD goes to MOLLY BROWN, presented by LEE’s granddaughter HOLLY FOSTER WELLS and performing BROWN’s song “White Horses." Jazz composer MARCUS MILLER will present a third HERB ALPERT YOUNG JAZZ COMPOSER AWARD to saxophonist, composer, and producer EDDIE CODRINGTON, who will perform “Zero Hand.”

STEPHEN SCHWARTZ will bestow lyricists JASON MA and DANIEL MERTZLUFFT with ASCAP FOUNDATION HAROLD ADAMSON LYRIC AWARDS FOR MUSICAL THEATRE. A second set of HAROLD ADAMSON LYRIC AWARDS FOR RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC will be presented to songwriters MARK BORINO, JAI SESSIONS and JESSE “JESEDIAH” SGAMBATI. The trio will also perform their song, “Complacent.”

TANIA LEÓN, will award composer NINA SHEKHAR with the RUDOLF NISSIM PRIZE; and playwright/lyricist SARA COOPER and orchestrator/arranger LYNNE SHANKEL, who will receive the LUCILLE AND JACK YELLEN AWARD and perform their song, “Perpetual Sunshine."

The ASCAP FOUNDATION MARIANA & PAUL WILLIAMS SUNLIGHT OF THE SPIRIT AWARD, presented by Foundation Board PRESIDENT PAUL WILLIAMS to the music industry-driven non-profit organization ROAD RECOVERY; The ASCAP FOUNDATION MICHELLE & DEAN KAY AWARD, given to EMMT-winning film and TV composer DENISE SANTOS; and The ASCAP FOUNDATION JOAN & IRWIN ROBINSON SCHOLARSHIP, awarded to music business undergraduate student JESSICA BISOLA OMOKHEYEKE.

“It is a privilege for The ASCAP FOUNDATION to champion these remarkable emerging songwriters and composers,” said ASCAP FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. NICOLE GEORGE-MIDDLETON. “From Jazz to musical theatre to Rhythm & Doul and more, the future of music is here and we are committed to providing the education and recognition that up-and-coming talents need to take the next step in their careers.”

The ASCAP FOUNDATION virtual holiday auction to raise funds for its educational programs, featuring donations from top ASCAP members including BILLIE EILISH, LIL BABY, NE-YO, CHRIS STAPLETON and more. The auction is now live through WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15th with some items still available through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17th, and can be found at https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/ASCAPFoundation.

For more information about the Honors and the auction, go to https://bit.ly/FoundationHonors21.





