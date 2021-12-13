Buyer

GOOD KARMA BRANDS is buying three stations and taking over an LMA for a fourth from THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY's ESPN for an undisclosed price. GKB is buying Sports WEPN-A (ESPN 1050)/NEW YORK; Sports KSPN-A (ESPN 710)/LOS ANGELES; and WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO, the latter of which GKB already operates under an LMA. GKB is also taking over ESPN's LMA of Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK, and will continue all of the stations as ESPN RADIO affiliates and will extend its deal to represent display and video inventory on ESPN.COM and the ESPN app to local and regional advertisers in 14 markets.

“We are thrilled to add ESPN New York and ESPN Los Angeles to GKB,” said GKB Founder and CEO CRAIG KARMAZIN. “These stations and teammates give us an expanded footprint and increased resources to help meet our mission of serving our teammates, fans and advertising partners at a best-in-class level.”

ESON AUDIO VP SCOTT MCCARTHY added, “At ESPN, we are focused on evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of our business, providing the outstanding content that our fans expect, and growing our audience in critical, leading markets. We have a strong, 20+ year relationship with GOOD KARMA BRANDS and know they will further contribute to the success of these great local audio operations.”

