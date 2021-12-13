-
Mark Your 2022 Convention Calendars
by Lynn McDonnell
December 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
As we look toward 2022, here is a brief overview of the Triple A gatherings planned for the New Year:
The 2022 FOLK ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE will be a hybrid event, with the in-person portion being held at the WESTIN CROWN CENTER HOTEL in KANSAS CITY on FEBRUARY 23rd-27th. The theme is Living Traditions and will showcase various traditional folk music forms regionally, nationally and internationally.
For more, visit www.folkconference.org
***
The 2022 SXSW CONFERENCE & FESTIVALS in AUSTIN -- and online -- will take place from MARCH 11th-20th.
Keep up at www.sxsw.com
***
The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT will be a virtual event again in 2022 and will be streaming on APRIL 20th & 21st. Of the many sessions planned, there will be one dedicated to Triple A radio moderated by Triple A Editor LYNN MCDONNELL.
Visit www.AllAccessAudioSummit.com for more details.
***
After two years in the virtual world, the annual NON-COMMvention will return to WXPN/PHILADELPHIA as an in-person event MAY 3rd-6th. It will be the twentieth time the community of Triple A public radio stations and their music industry cohorts have gathered.
More details to be revealed here -- www.thetop22.com
***
The granddaddy of them all, The JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST takes over the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA in BOULDER. AUGUST 3rd-5th, with evening shows, as always, taking place at the FOX THEATRE and an outdoor stage on the same block.
For early registration and other details, visit www.jackbartonentertainment.com/
***
The PUBLIC RADIO CONTENT CONFERENCE (PRPD) will return to in-person AUGUST 29th-SEPTEMBER 1st at the HILTON RIVERSIDE in NEW ORLEANS.
Get more info at www.prpd.org.
***
The 2022 AMERICANA FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE is slated for SEPTEMBER 13th-18th in NASHVILLE.
Stay informed at www.americanamusic.org