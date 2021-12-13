Cool Happenings

As we look toward 2022, here is a brief overview of the Triple A gatherings planned for the New Year:

The 2022 FOLK ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE will be a hybrid event, with the in-person portion being held at the WESTIN CROWN CENTER HOTEL in KANSAS CITY on FEBRUARY 23rd-27th. The theme is Living Traditions and will showcase various traditional folk music forms regionally, nationally and internationally.

For more, visit www.folkconference.org

***

The 2022 SXSW CONFERENCE & FESTIVALS in AUSTIN -- and online -- will take place from MARCH 11th-20th.

Keep up at www.sxsw.com

***

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT will be a virtual event again in 2022 and will be streaming on APRIL 20th & 21st. Of the many sessions planned, there will be one dedicated to Triple A radio moderated by Triple A Editor LYNN MCDONNELL.

Visit www.AllAccessAudioSummit.com for more details.

***

After two years in the virtual world, the annual NON-COMMvention will return to WXPN/PHILADELPHIA as an in-person event MAY 3rd-6th. It will be the twentieth time the community of Triple A public radio stations and their music industry cohorts have gathered.

More details to be revealed here -- www.thetop22.com

***

The granddaddy of them all, The JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST takes over the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA in BOULDER. AUGUST 3rd-5th, with evening shows, as always, taking place at the FOX THEATRE and an outdoor stage on the same block.

For early registration and other details, visit www.jackbartonentertainment.com/

***

The PUBLIC RADIO CONTENT CONFERENCE (PRPD) will return to in-person AUGUST 29th-SEPTEMBER 1st at the HILTON RIVERSIDE in NEW ORLEANS.

Get more info at www.prpd.org.

***

The 2022 AMERICANA FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE is slated for SEPTEMBER 13th-18th in NASHVILLE.

Stay informed at www.americanamusic.org

