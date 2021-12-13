Janine Wolf--Sleeping In

iHEARTMEDIA AC KKCW (K103)/PORTLAND midday star JANINE WOLF is hanging up her headphones at the end of the year, wrapping up a 40+ year radio run. She made the announcement on her show on MONDAY morning (12/13).

WOLF has been a staple at K103 for the past eleven years, nine of which were spent on the morning show with BRUCE MURDOCK and JOHN ERICKSON. When they retired in 2019, JANINE happily segued to middays.

While she started and ends her career in her hometown of PORTLAND (first woman jock on the massive SUPER 62 KGW-A), she spent 25 years in LOS ANGELES in various roles, including EMMY nominated television duties. Read her look back at her remarkable career here.

JANINE loves to travel, kayak, cook, sew and garden – and most likely these are just some of the things she will be up to as she enjoys her next chapter. Congrats and best wishes from the ALL ACCESS staff.

