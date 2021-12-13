Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter are #1

Congratulations to BROKEN BOW RECORDS' DUSTIN LYNCH for earning the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his single, "Thinking 'Bout You," featuring BIG LOUD RECORDS' MACKENZIE PORTER, marking LYNCH's eighth #1 single, and third as a songwriter, as well as PORTER's first #1 single in the U.S.

“So thrilled to have been able to share this ride with MACKENZIE [PORTER],” said LYNCH. “The journey to the top of the charts is always a team effort, but it’s even more fun having another name alongside your own to celebrate these moments with. And speaking of celebrating – get ready to party with us in 2022!”

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

