Aloha Anniversary

On DECEMBER 20th, 2021, the syndicated exotic electonica radio program MUSICAL STARSTREAMS marks its 40-year anniversary. Originating in SAN FRANSCISO in 1981, MUSICAL STARSTREAMS is currently based in MAUI, HI. Hosted and produced by FOREST, the show has been heard on over 200 radio stations – including major market commercial and non-commercial stations in CHICAGO, LOS ANGELES, SAN FRANCISCO, DALLAS, WASHINGTON D.C and more U.S. and INTERNATIONALLY based outlets.

Check out more here:





« see more Net News