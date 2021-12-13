Jonas Bros. & Elvis Duran (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images For iHeartRadio)

The iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR made its stop at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN last FRIDAY (12/10) for iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK Z100 JINGLE BALL 2021. The event featured performances by ED SHEERAN, JONAS BROTHERS, LIL NAS X, SAWEETIE, AJR, KANE BROWN, TATE MCRAE, BAZZI and DIXIE D’AMELIO. Surprise guest JIMMY FALLON introduced SAWEETIE, but not before showcasing the music video of his new song, "It Was A… (Masked Christmas)", which features ARIANA GRANDE and MEGAN THEE STALLION. The Z100 JINGLE BALL 2021 will be broadcast on the CW NETWORK WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15 at 8 pm ET/PT.

ED SHEERAN opened up the show with his biggest hits plus his latest single, "Shivers". ELTON JOHN virtually introduced SHEERAN. LIL NAS X closed out the show, the fifth stop of the national iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR.

The Z100 JINGLE BALL 2021 also featured a litany of celebrity special guests including JIMMY FALLON, DREW BARRYMORE, BETHANY FRANKEL, MARTHA STEWART, LAVERNE COX, NICKY HILTON ROTHSCHILD, TAYSHIA ADAMS, NOAH BECK, CHLOE BAILEY and more.

